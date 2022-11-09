Where it matters most: Smart climate financing for the hardest hit people

The findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are clear: the humanitarian impacts from climate change will become more severe, frequent and widespread. These impacts are not just a future problem; they are already felt by communities around the world. Nor are they short or simple shocks; climate-related disasters collide with and compound other chronic causes of crisis – including extreme poverty, protracted insecurity, social and economic marginalization – so, the most vulnerable people are the hardest hit by climate change.