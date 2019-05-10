Where Do Internally Displaced People Live and What Does that Mean for Their Economic Integration?

Cindy Huang and Jimmy Graham

There are over 68.5 million forcibly displaced people in the world, including about 40 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have moved because of conflict, including political, communal, and criminal violence.i There are millions more IDPs who have been displaced by other drivers, including disasters, economic instability, and development projects such as infrastructure construction. These IDPs, 99 percent of whom are in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), face severe economic challenges as a result of displacement.1 To help them overcome these challenges, policymakers should focus on helping IDPs achieve greater self-reliance. The best approach to doing so will depend in large part upon the context—particularly the extent to which IDP populations are based in urban or rural areas.

Our analysis shows that about half of IDPs in LMICs are in urban areas, that the composition varies significantly across countries, and that there is a substantial lack of IDP location data.

Based on these findings, partners should:

• help IDPs capitalize on the relatively large number of economic opportunities available in urban areas

• create sustainable growth opportunities in rural areas and/or consider incentivizing IDPs’ voluntary relocation to urban areas

• invest in collecting more data to help make strategic decisions

To explore these findings, we created an interactive map that shows the known locations of IDPs relative to various types of urban areas, demographic information, reasons for displacement for each IDP location, and the estimated amount of missing data in each country. This map is available at cgdev.org/idps, alongside a policy note on which this brief is based.iii The policy note also outlines our methodology and elaborates on the findings and recommendations in this brief.