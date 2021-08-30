Where are they? Searching for missing persons and meeting their families’ needs

People go missing in Africa during armed conflicts, other situations of violence, disasters and in the context of migration. In addition to missing persons themselves, their families bear the brunt of the trauma. Through coordinated action, governments can ensure family links are preserved or re-established and reduce the impact on society. This report draws on the ICRC activities with families, authorities and other actors to deal with the problem of missing persons and their relatives.

Key findings

In Africa, the impact of missing persons on individuals, families and communities is one of the most damaging and long-lasting humanitarian consequences of armed conflict and other situations of violence, along with migration.

Efforts are needed to address cases of missing persons and to prevent people from going missing. Families are central to these efforts.

Robust institutional and legal frameworks are essential in addressing at national level the issue of missing persons and their families.

Political will and sustained commitment are key to ensuring effective developments to deal with the issue of missing persons in compliance with international law. Those efforts can be nurtured at local, national and regional level. States should also address the question of missing persons within their efforts to solve conflicts.

The question of missing persons should be included in transitional justice processes, which play a crucial role in addressing the suffering of individuals, families and communities in postconflict situations.

Clarifying the fate and whereabouts of persons missing in the context of migration requires a strong and committed transnational effort from countries along migration routes in the region and beyond.

Recommendations

National authorities, regional bodies and the African Union should: