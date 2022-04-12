When Vaccine Hesitancy Turns Violent - Attacks on Vaccination Campaigns: Blog 2 (Published: 06 April 2022)

Since 2016, monitoring at Insecurity Insight recorded 93 incidents of critical violence against vaccination campaigns across 16 countries. At least 65 vaccination workers were killed and at least 50 were kidnapped.

Incidents of critical violence against vaccination campaigns have remained a regular feature since 2016, although COVID-19 restrictions may have (at least partly) been responsible for a decrease in incidents in 2020 due to the temporary suspension of vaccination roll outs. According to our data the most frequent targets of these attacks are polio vaccination campaigns.

Vaccination campaigns are particularly frequently violently attacked in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which are the only two countries in the world where polio has remained endemic. However, the phenomenon is widening, targeting vaccination campaigns against other diseases including COVID-19 (9 incidents), measles (4 incidents), cholera (2 incidents), ebola and malaria (1 incident each) .

More recently, the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines has widened the geographical scope of violence against vaccination campaigns to include countries where such incidents were previously less prevalent or virtually non-existent, such as India and France.