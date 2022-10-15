When sanitizer is contraband and soap is scarce, how do we uphold human rights?

On Global Handwashing Day, the UN-hosted Sanitation and Water for All global partnership calls for equal access to soap and water for vulnerable and marginalized communities, including incarcerated individuals.

By Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO, Sanitation and Water for All

GENEVA, 15 Oct. 2022 - On Global Handwashing Day, the international community will come together to laud the benefits of soap and water.

Proper hand hygiene decreases the spread of cold and flu cases and dramatically lowers rates of maternal mortality. It can reduce deaths from deadly diarrheal disease by up to 50 per cent. In total, basic soap and water saves nearly one million lives annually.

Yet, the simple and effective step of handwashing, is inaccessible, even against the rules, for millions of incarcerated individuals and others deprived of liberty worldwide.

Criminal justice advocates have decried the lack of soap and water in prisons across the globe, demanding that basic hygiene products be provided as a matter of human decency.

A UN report from Haiti, for example, revealed that detainees often rely on family members or civil society organizations to provide soap donations – a vital delivery in detention centers which force prisoners to relieve themselves in buckets. Similar reports from other countries including Kenya, Brazil, and South Africa also document that prisoners must rely on family members for essential items like soap and water.

In the United States, incarcerated individuals have filed class action lawsuits through the ACLU demanding their human rights to water and sanitation and calling for improved hand hygiene.

Others at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center went on hunger strike to demand access to soap and other hygiene supplies.

Even hand sanitizer is contraband in many countries due to the potential for inmates to separate the alcohol out of the gel. Jails which do provide sanitizer, provide versions without the standard 60 per cent alcohol, which health professionals recommend to prevent infectious disease.

And while prisons have been quick to point out that incarcerated individuals can still buy soap at commissary stores, a single bar can cost as much as $2.25 USD – prohibitive costs for inmates who earn pennies on the dollar. Such is the case in Iran, for example, where authorities at Sepidar prison cut soap rations, causing an outcry from incarcerated individuals who could not afford to buy hygiene products.

The UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, commonly known as the Nelson Mandela rules, urge prisons to supply inmates with water and all toilet articles necessary for cleanliness and hygiene.

Without these hygiene products, detention conditions are inhumane at best, and deadly at worst.

Governments have the obligation to ensure that all incarcerated and detained individuals can enjoy equal and affordable access to water, sanitation and hygiene. These are not privileges but fundamental human rights.

Additionally, restricting access to soap and water doesn’t just hurt inmates, it creates a massive burden to the general public. Correctional officers, maintenance staff and medical workers all have the potential to take viruses back and forth from the prison to their communities.

We are only as healthy as the most marginalized and vulnerable among us.

Last month, the UN-hosted Sanitation and Water for All global partnership launched the #JusticeBeginsHere campaign which calls on all governments, but also UN agencies, development partners and activists to stand up for just access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

The campaign calls on each of us to earnestly examine the structural inequalities in our communities which hinder the delivery of water, sanitation and hygiene services based on race, class divides, gender, immigration status – and even criminal records.

If we do not topple these barriers and see each human as entitled to and worthy of rights and dignity, we will only further injustice. And that’s an infectious disease which even soap and water can’t tackle.

