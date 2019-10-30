When Journalists Cannot Work in Safety, World Faces Prospect of Confusion, Disinformation, Says Secretary-General, Marking International Day

SG/SM/19837-OBV/1932-PI/2277

30 OCTOBER 2019

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed on 2 November:

Freedom of expression and free media are essential to fostering understanding, bolstering democracy and advancing our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

In recent years, however, there has been a rise in the scale and number of attacks against the physical safety of journalists and media workers, and of incidents infringing upon their ability to do their vital work, including threats of prosecution, arrest, imprisonment, denial of journalistic access and failures to investigate and prosecute crimes against them.

The proportion of women among fatalities has also risen, and women journalists increasingly face gendered forms of violence, such as sexual harassment, sexual assault and threats.

When journalists are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price. Without the ability to protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and contribute to decision-making is severely hampered. Without journalists able to do their jobs in safety, we face the prospect of a world of confusion and disinformation.

On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, let us stand up together for journalists, for truth and for justice.

