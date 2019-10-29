Wheels in Motion: Who's done what since the Global Compact for Migration was adopted (and what should happen next)

In December 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM). During the GCM negotiations in 2018, the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) closely followed the negotiations, during which it published several policy statements. This paper discusses the implementation and follow-up on specific commitments and objectives of the GCM since its adoption, with the aim to strategically engage in the ongoing policy discussions. This report takes stock of implementation, and particularly looks at the issue of mixed migration. It provides an overview of major processes initiated at the global level, as well as concrete steps taken towards implementation at regional level and in a number of selected countries. It also provides practical and feasible recommendations for engagement and monitoring of implementation going forward.