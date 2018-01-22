What is the Pacific Shelter Cluster?

The Pacific Shelter Cluster is a grouping of organisations that have an operational interest in the provision of humanitarian shelter following disaster events in Pacific Island Countries.

What does the Pacific Shelter Cluster do?

The objective of the Pacific Shelter Cluster is to support a coherent and effective humanitarian shelter response following disaster events in Pacific island countries, underpinned by preparedness and contingency planning activities. Much of this support is provided to National Governments who are responsible for humanitarian response in their countries.

Who are the members of the Pacific Shelter Cluster?

Membership of the Pacific Shelter Cluster is open to any organisation (government, community groups, regional bodies, NGOs, INGOs, Red Cross, UN, faith based, academia, private sector etc), that has an operational interest in humanitarian shelter, in preparation for and following disaster events in the region.

Who is the Lead Agency of the Pacific Shelter Cluster?

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is the Lead Agency of the Pacific Shelter Cluster, in accordance with its global shelter mandate.

Who does the Pacific Shelter Cluster report to?

The Pacific Shelter Cluster is part of the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT), which has UNOCHA as its secretariat and is comprised of nine clusters which form the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group.

Does the Pacific Shelter Cluster have a Terms of Reference?

Yes. A generic and detailed applicable to all Pacific Humanitarian Team Clusters is attached.

This is taken from the PHT Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (annex 8).