What is new in the Sphere Handbook 2018? In-Depth Guide

This document is for anyone who wants a detailed understanding of the changes between the 2011 and 2018 editions of the Sphere Handbook. It provides an insider’s view which contributes to Sphere’s organisational documentation of the Handbook editions over the past twenty years. It is also an essential reference for trainers, users, and those who want to have a deeper understanding of the changes and the history of Sphere.

1. Establishing the revision framework

Based on feedback received between 2011 and 2016, and working with the Sphere Board, Sphere identified the following key drivers of the revision which contributed to focusing the revision process:

• Reaffirmation of focus and values: In a post-WHS1 context where a nexus of development and humanitarian action was emerging as a change in the operating concepts, the Sphere Board reaffirmed the Handbook’s primary focus on humanitarian response and to keep the foundation of the work grounded in the Humanitarian Principles as reflected in the Humanitarian Charter. The Board recognised that other actors engaged in preparedness, relief and recovery will continue to contribute to and use the Handbook.

• Fundamental shifts in how assistance is provided: Since 2010, practice and research had evolved to expand use of cash transfers for multi-sector programming. This requires Sphere to consider how assistance may be provided to reach the standards, as well as the quality of assistance and the accountability of that assistance. This includes finding a balance between service delivery, in-kind programming and cash to meet the standards. The revision was designed to include reflections on the implications of cash-based programming for all sectors as well as for protection, accountability, and quality monitoring.

• Operating contexts are evolving: With the majority of the world’s population living in cities,

Sphere needed to address the underlying assumptions in previous editions which focused on rural and camp-based contexts and consider the rapid worldwide urbanisation (particularly in some of the poorest and most at-risk regions). With displacement lasting for longer and longer periods, protracted crises have become more frequent and longer-lasting while also containing emergency spikes over time. Evidence on urban and long-term displacement could now be integrated into the work.

• Accountability and participation: More attention is now paid to supporting accountability to affected populations. With the full integration of the Core Humanitarian Standard into the Sphere Handbook, this was also an opportunity to build linkages with sectoral standards and strengthen a coherent approach to accountability.

• Users are more diverse: With 29 language versions available, a growing number of national and municipal authorities, civil defence, military, and non-humanitarian actors use the Handbook for coordination and capacity building. Use by national NGOs and community-based organisations is on the rise. Adapting language, approach and learning to serve these actors was identified as essential. This driver affected the design of the consultations to ensure that this diverse experience and user practice would be reflected in an inclusive process. It also influenced the drafting, editing and production processes, all striving for simple and clear language and design.

• Access to the Handbook and related tools across multiple platforms: While hard copies remain a valued resource, a growing number of users access the Handbook in electronic format. Cloud-based platforms for source materials, updated guidance and learning will complement the paper Handbook, along with a variety of tools and smartphone applications.

This affected not only the consultation process, but also the design of the final presentation of the standards across different digital formats and developing a living repository of evolving practice (for more information please go to SphereStandards.org).