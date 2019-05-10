10 May 2019

What does social inclusion mean for a resilient city? A policy note on urban floods

World Bank
By Maitreyi Bordia Das and Shruti Majumdar

Cities today face an unprecedented risk of natural hazards compounded by serious governance challenges. How can cities ensure that in building resilience, they address the needs of those most at risk of being excluded? How can they develop strategies that simultaneously foster resilient infrastructure and social inclusion?

This note focuses on urban floods—one of the most pervasive forms of disasters that strike cities—and illustrates who may be left behind, and how building city resilience and social inclusion can work together. It is intended to stimulate thought and debate, and to lead the way for a more in-depth analysis of the problems and solutions, and towards more effective and sustainable city resilience.

