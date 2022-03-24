What Can Go Right? Positive use cases for science and technology in human rights investigations

Introduction

Advances in remote sensing technologies, machine learning, and information management are already being applied to the field of human rights documentation. Dialogue surrounding these tools has shifted from their potential to help to their potential to harm. Both are possible.

This publication is an attempt to sketch out a rubric for human rights documenters to better identify and determine which is more likely in a given scenario and how to assess which tools will support their goals. To do this, we will examine the development of two projects as case studies: one using machine learning to help identify potential locations of mass grave sites in Mexico, and another looking at how remote sensing work can serve multiple goals in documenting the genocide of the Rohingya people.

This document has been written with the intention to show both the power of these tools, and also reasonable limits for their use by non-expert, civil society practitioners. The publication describes how the civil-society led collaborations were carried out, and lessons learned for other non-experts looking to integrate remote sensing and analytic tools into their human rights documentation and advocacy work. Civil society groups and activists will be able to examine these cases and decide if and how to apply similar investigative methodologies in different contexts.

Lastly, this document aims to identify areas for future work by interested experts and avenues for future collaborations with activists. At the same time it will also increase stakeholder understanding (including donors) of the resources necessary (time, human, financial) to overcome the technical and organizational challenges involved in creating these successful projects.

This discussion evolved from a RightsCon Online (July 27-31, 2020) presentation featuring experts and practitioners from:

Universidad Iberoamericana, Mexico City, Mexico

Rohingya Human Rights Network, Toronto, Canada

University of Guelph, Guelph, Canada

Human Rights Data Analysis Group (HRDAG), San Francisco, USA

Human Rights Information and Documentation Systems (HURIDOCS), Geneva, Switzerland

Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG), Seoul, South Korea

This publication was coordinated by Access Accountability, an initiative of the Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) based in Seoul, South Korea. Access Accountability provides training and resources for human rights documentation groups globally by identifying areas of need and matching them with the expertise required to achieve their goals. The project’s aim is to assist groups involved in monitoring and documenting human rights abuses in any region, but particularly those who may be looking ahead to a transitional justice process in their local context.