WFPFITTEST - Security Telecommunications Services

The ability to communicate is vital to all humanitarian operations, particularly for supporting the safety and security of staff in the field.

STAFF SAFETY AND SECURITY

Today’s technology offers a range of options for safe and reliable security communications. Systems such as satellite phones, mobile phones, radio communications, tracking solutions and devices offer different opportunities to support humanitarian staff to operate safely in the field.

Collaborating with key partners in the area of security such as the United Nations Department of Security and Safety (UNDSS) and the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project, FITTEST assists in designing and providing security telecommunications services in humanitarian operations.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECURITY STANDARDS (TESS)

FITTEST is supporting the country-level implementation of TESS, an inter-agency project to standardize security telecommunications across connectivity, applications and procedures.

The goal of the TESS project is to design and implement updated UN security telecommunications standards. TESS is hosted and coordinated by the World Food Programme (WFP) in cooperation with other UN agencies, UNDSS and the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster.

BUILDING CAPACITY

FITTEST Training Services delivers technology training globally and in-country. FITTEST is able to tailor training sessions to support the provision of services in the field such as security telecommunications.

For instance, Let’s Comm Digital is a five-day training course, which provides humanitarian ICT staff with the skills to deploy digital radio infrastructure. Other courses target users and system operators.

SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS

FITTEST—in collaboration with the TESS project—assists the humanitarian community in various countries by identifying and implementing the most appropriate security communications solution.

Humanitarian organizations are encouraged to follow UNDSS Emergency Communications System recommendations in-country. By conducting an assessment, FITTEST advises operations in setting up the most cost-efficient security communications network.

MOBILE PHONE COMMUNICATIONS

A 2017 report from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) highlighted that 65% of the world’s population has a mobile subscription.

As mobile phones are increasingly used worldwide, humanitarian staff can now count on additional tools and applications to carry out their life-saving activities and to support their own safety.

PORTABLE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

At the onset of an emergency when communication infrastructure is affected, the only way to communicate is often through satellite systems. Portable satellite devices such as satphones provide reliable communication links where landlines or mobile phone connections are unavailable, unreliable or destroyed.

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS

In remote places where mobile phone network coverage is unreliable or absent, humanitarians depend on radio communications to allow them to carry out their operations in a secure, safe and effective manner.

Security radio technology has changed over the years. For instance, digital mobile radios enable a more user-friendly experience and provide additional features such as text-messaging, one-to-one calls, seamless roaming and GPS tracking.

Enhanced tracking of staff and assets in the field can also be supported through systems such as FITTEST Location Services.