WFPFITTEST - Power Solutions

Power plays an important role in humanitarian responses. In an emergency, electricity becomes a rare commodity, along with water, food and shelter.

ABOUT POWER SOLUTIONS

In unpredictable, remote and hostile environments, FITTEST can provide electricity to the humanitarian response community—anytime, anywhere.

FITTEST offers a full range of complete electrical solutions to provide general power, lighting, climate control and alarms that are important for humanitarian staff. Fixtures and appliances are included to deliver power in emergencies and steady-state contexts.

PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE

FITTEST has designed and installed electricity supply systems—including solar powered solutions—in many countries around the world. With years of proven experience and a solid network of partners, FITTEST is in a unique position to provide complete electrical services.

FITTEST POWER SOLUTIONS

Tailored electrical supplies Tailored solutions achieve the best outcomes. By leveraging commercial market knowledge through efficient procurement, FITTEST delivers the best possible power supply in any situation, regardless of site restrictions.

Distribution, automation and efficiency Even with the best possible power supply, an electrical system will still fail if the distribution system is poor. FITTEST offers a range of distribution and appliance services to suit locations safely, reliably and efficiently.

Power supply management FITTEST provides a tool to manage power supplies in-country from a central hub. FITTEST can also assist in setting up country-wide maintenance agreements with trusted regional contractors.

Procurement assistance With its long-term relationships with suppliers, FITTEST is able to provide procurement assistance for both technical and non-technical staff.

Savings All FITTEST electricity services strive to reduce long-term operational costs and carbon emissions while being reliable and efficient.

ELECTRICITY IN EMERGENCIES

FITTEST has the capacity and infrastructure to deliver high-quality, rapid services in emergencies, ensuring that power is available for humanitarian operations and increasingly, to affected populations.

Cash Based Transfers

Cash-based transfers provide assistance in the form of bank notes, value vouchers or electronic funds. Key beneficiary data is registered through SCOPE, the World Food Programme (WFP) digital beneficiary identity and transfer management platform.

FITTEST assists cash-based operations with online and offline power supply solutions that are tailored to SCOPE’s country-specific needs. This includes micro power supply systems through which beneficiaries can pay for electricity using cash-based transfers.

CAPACITY BUILDING

FITTEST helps build capacity that focuses on power supply and distribution maintenance to ensure that technical staff are able to maintain electrical systems.