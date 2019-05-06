WFPFITTEST - Location Services

Whether working amid conflict, civil unrest, steady-state contexts or in areas affected by natural or medical emergencies, the safety and security of humanitarians and assets is paramount. Location of staff and assets, leading to a safer humanitarian response and ultimately saving more lives.

ACCURATE, LIFE-SAVING INFORMATION AT THE TOUCH OF A BUTTON

Used in some of the world’s most hostile and remote environments, Location Services tracks static assets such as warehouses, offices, guesthouses, residences and also mobile assets such as staff, vehicles and aircraft. Focusing on an operation or geographic area, users select the types of assets they wish to focus on and the tracking information is then displayed on an interactive, user-friendly map.

OPERATIONAL ADVANTAGES

Accurate, real-time data Location Services display the exact location of static and mobile assets in real-time using information integrated from a variety of sources including satellite phones and terminals, smartphones, and personal or vehicle-mounted radio trackers. This enables the geolocation of staff in the field, enhancing operational awareness.

Panic button Users have access to a panic button on their smartphones and/or trackers to use in the event of a life-threatening situation. They also have access to a dedicated safe button to report their status in case of a natural disaster or security incident.

Alerts Security officers can notify and update staff during critical events through mass alerts categorized by organization, geographic area, mission and user profile. In addition, Location Services can enable “geo-fencing” to alert management when staff or assets are leaving defined safe areas.

Assessments & Surveys During crises or incidents, this solution can be used as an assessment tool in the field to gain accurate situational awareness. It may also be used to carry out surveys.

Incident reporting This solution allows staff to upload pictures and videos from the field to communicate the situation on the ground. They can also trigger incident alerts, providing security officers with immediate situational information that can save lives.

WHO CAN USE LOCATION SERVICES?

All humanitarian staff operating in volatile areas around the world:

- Emergency Coordinators can gain a full overview of the operation facilitating decision-making.

- Logistics Officers are able to track static and mobile assets in real-time.

- Security Officers have full visibility of staff movements and their safety status in the event of an incident.

- Field staff have peace of mind in the knowledge that their position is known at all times, especially in hostile areas.

WHAT EQUIPMENT IS REQUIRED?

Location Services allows organizations to monitor moving assets such as vehicles if they are equipped with a tracking device, and to identify the GPS coordinates of static assets in one common online platform.

A wide range of devices are supported, allowing organizations to choose the one that best fits their needs.

- Smartphones (Android & iOS tracking application available)

- Portable trackers (GSM and Satellite)

- Vehicle trackers (GSM, Satellite and Hybrid)

- Digital Radios (TRBOnet and SmartPTT solutions supported)

PARTNERSHIPS

With the support of FITTEST, Location Services were developed in partnership with the Government of Luxembourg and its network of private companies. Field-tested in several emergency operations, additional features were integrated to ensure the services meet the evolving requirements on the ground.