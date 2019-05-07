WFPFITTEST - Data Connectivity

Quick and effective communication is key to saving more lives by ensuring a coordinated humanitarian response that avoids duplication of efforts.

INTERNET WITHIN 48H

Within 48 hours after a disaster, FITTEST mobilises staffing and equipment to deploy and manage critical technology solutions for the humanitarian community.

FITTEST provides data and voice connectivity services in humanitarian operational locations where local infrastructure has been destroyed or is absent. Providing data and voice connectivity services enables humanitarians and governments to coordinate their response, interact with affected populations and deploy platforms for digital assistance.

In the aftermath of a disaster and where local communication infrastructure is no longer available, FITTEST can deploy satellite connectivity. When local connectivity networks are restored,

FITTEST facilitates the transition of services back to local providers.

SECURE ACCESS

Data connectivity solutions deployed by FITTEST includes a secure access control system with user authentication. The system ensures proper account and bandwidth management as well as provides user data analytics, which support the efficient and secure use of connectivity resources.

DATA PROTECTION

WFP values the safety, dignity and integrity of beneficiaries, using systems that track and monitor beneficiary information provision, consultation and feedback. Data connectivity solutions deployed by FITTEST protect information systems from unauthorized access and help secure beneficiary data.

THE EMERGENCY TELECOMMUNICATIONS CLUSTER (ETC) RESPONSE SOLUTION

ETC partners Ericsson Response and the Government of Luxembourg developed a standard solution in collaboration with FITTEST that provides shared connectivity and voice services in humanitarian emergencies.

This solution comprises:

A Connectivity module – satellite terminal provided by the Government of Luxembourg;

A Voice module – satellite terminal provided by the Government of Luxembourg;

A Network distribution and access control module– provided by Ericsson Response.

The ETC Response Solution has been used in numerous emergencies including Mali, the Philippines, Nepal and Dominica.

CRISIS CONNECTIVITY CHARTER

The Crisis Connectivity Charter is a set of commitments by the satellite community to enhance connectivity in times of crises, facilitating communications among all those responding to humanitarian emergencies as well as affected communities.

Since 2018, equipment from the Crisis Connectivity Charter signatories has been prepositioned at the FITTEST warehouse in Dubai for rapid deployment in future ETC operations. FITTEST staff are trained by the charter signatories on the deployment and management of its solutions.