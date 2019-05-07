WFPFITTEST - Cash-based transfers and SCOPE

CASH-BASED TRANSFERS

Over the past decade, the World Food Programme has been using cash transfers more often alongside food deliveries to provide assistance to people in need.

Cash-based transfers provide assistance in the form of bank notes, value vouchers or electronic funds.

Key beneficiary data is registered through SCOPE, the World Food Programme’s digital beneficiary identity and transfer management platform.

In places where markets are functioning and local conditions are favorable, cash-based transfers are an effective tool to accelerate progress towards Zero Hunger. They help to reduce the cost of providing food assistance, thereby maximizing the number of people who can be reached.

FITTEST SUPPORT FOR CASH-BASED TRANSFERS

The World Food Programme’s Fast IT & Telecommunications Emergency Support Team (FITTEST) has supported emergency operations for the last 20 years by establishing IT networks and connectivity services for the wider humanitarian community.

FITTEST supports cash-based transfer operations through rapid mobilization of staff, capacity building, IT and power solutions, equipment procurement, management and shipping.

STAFF MOBILIZATION

FITTEST can support operational scale-up requirements by quickly deploying qualified staff.This includes experienced operational project managers who can work in challenging environments and ICT specialists who can deploy, install and maintain cash-based transfer IT solutions.

CAPACITY BUILDING ACTIVITIES

FITTEST Training Services facilitates on-demand training and exercise design, delivery and evaluation; training of trainers; and coordination of simulations tailored to operational requirements.

SOLUTIONS

With its extensive technical expertise, FITTEST develops and delivers technical solutions for registration and distribution in the field. FITTEST can also give advice on technical solutions and innovation.

EQUIPMENT

FITTEST supports procurement and maintenance of cash-based transfer emergency equipment; pre-configured SCOPE equipment for rapid deployment; and provides fast worldwide shipment and customer support.