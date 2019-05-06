WFPFITTEST - Capacity Building

In emergency situations, having the right skills, training and knowledge can mean the difference between saving lives, and losing them.

READY FOR THE NEXT EMERGENCY

One of the keys to effective and efficient humanitarian emergency response is trained personnel who are prepared for immediate deployment. Supporting IT responses in humanitarian contexts requires constant technical skills upgrade as well as developing sound management capacity and strong mental resilience.

FITTEST TRAINING SERVICES

FITTEST Training Services design and deliver stimulating technology courses for technicians, managers, governments and emergency responders. With decades of field experience, FITTEST ensures the trainings are tailored to the humanitarian operational context and the learning needs of participants. Working with people from diverse backgrounds and skill levels, FITTEST instructors transform complex technical topics into meaningful practical skills, focusing on best practices and industry standards.

FITTEST Training Services capacity-building programmes prepare people for some of the world’s toughest field environments. Between 2013 and 2017, 18 different training sessions were conducted for over 900 trainees from 144 organizations.

A JOINT APPROACH

Having the skills and capabilities to respond is essential to any entity involved in a crisis scenario including governments, global humanitarian organizations and local aid actors.

All training programmes offered by FITTEST Training Services integrate the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster’s (ETC) solutions and the knowledge of the humanitarian IT community.

ETC partners work closely with FITTEST Training Services to design global courses. Several training exercises are hosted by ETC partners including the Government of Luxembourg, Ericsson and Technisches Hilfswerk (THW).

CAPACITY-BUILDING PORTFOLIO

With the increasing number of emergencies around the world, capacity-building needs are at an all-time high. The complexity and protracted nature of today’s emergencies require humanitarian organizations and partners to collaborate closely. To deliver together, organizations also need to plan, prepare and train side-by-side. FITTEST Training Services deliver capacity-building programmes that allow IT responders to enhance their skills and develop their careers.

ICT EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FOR GOVERNMENTS AND PARTNERS (ICT4GOV)

ICT4Gov develops knowledge and skills to plan, implement and manage ICT solutions to support emergency preparedness and response, as well as to enhance collaboration between government stakeholders and humanitarian responders in a country.

IT EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

This two-day learning package is an opportunity to enhance project management and soft skills for ICT staff deployed in the field. Staff learn how to optimally assess, plan and mobilise resources to manage an IT operation.

CASH-BASED TRANSFERS

FITTEST builds local capacity to implement and sustain cash-based transfer (CBT) field projects. Proper training ensures that staff can manage CBT projects as well as deploy, install and maintain relevant technology solutions.

LET’S NET & LET’S COMM DIGITAL

Let’s Net provides humanitarian ICT staff with the skills todeploy, manage and support Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Data and Voice services during an emergency operation. Let’s Comm Digital targets humanitarian ICT staff who need skills in deploying digital mobile radio (DMR) infrastructure.

GEAR.UP—OPEX BRAVO EMERGENCY SIMULATION

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) and Logistics Cluster have come together to integrate the full-scale field simulation exercise (OpEx Bravo) and the Logistics Response TeamTraining (LRT). The combined exercise—called gear.UP—allows each cluster topracticeand train emergency response functions, providing opportunities to coordinate with and support each other as they would in a real emergency.

SERVICES FOR COMMUNITIES (S4C)

In a crisis, affected populations need access to communication and information to restore their lives. This three-day training builds capacity and awareness within the humanitarian community to design and support the implementation of S4C in an emergency context.