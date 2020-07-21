WFP-UNHCR Joint Strategy on Enhancing Self-Reliance in Food Security and Nutrition in Protracted Refugee Situations

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Almost half of all refugees in the world today are caught in protracted situations. In many cases, there are limited prospects for durable solutions, and refugees remain dependent on ongoing international humanitarian assistance. Given the trends in conflict, it is likely that increasing numbers of refugees will face similar circumstances in the future. Yet a traditional humanitarian assistance approach undermines their dignity and may not be financially sustainable in the long term.

In this context, jointly commissioned UNHCR/WFP Impact Evaluations examined the agencies’ efforts to support refugees’ self-reliance in food security and nutrition and found that there were opportunities to take a more concerted and strategic approach. In response, UNHCR and WFP are launching this ‘Joint Strategy for Enhancing Self-Reliance in Food Security and Nutrition in Protracted Refugee Situations.’ The strategy is applicable to all situations in which UNHCR and WFP are jointly assisting refugees in protracted situations and focuses on self-reliance in terms of food security and nutrition.

Guided by a vision of refugees in protracted situations living in dignity and gaining progressively greater self-reliance, the strategy has two complementary components. First, UNHCR and WFP will focus on strengthening the livelihoods of refugees, while ensuring that basic food and nutrition needs are met. Second, UNHCR and WFP will work with governments, host communities, and humanitarian and development partners to create an enabling environment that will allow refugees to use their livelihood assets to contribute to greater self-reliance.

To implement this new strategy, UNHCR and WFP will focus on three main steps. In each refugee situation, they will jointly assess the self-reliance context, examining vulnerabilities and capacities and analyzing opportunities and constraints. On the basis of these assessments, they will develop joint self-reliance strategies that provide realistic goals and context-specific pathways for improved livelihoods that contribute to achieving greater self-reliance.

The agencies will then closely monitor and evaluate progress made on self-reliance in food security and nutrition to ensure that any necessary corrections in the approach are implemented in a timely and effective manner.

By adopting this forward-looking strategy, UNHCR and WFP will contribute to wider efforts to address the challenges of protracted displacement. The agencies will continue to work in close partnership with a range of other stakeholders including: refugees; host communities; governments; donors; wider UN Country Teams; academia; civil society; the private sector; and international consortia such as the Solutions Alliance. In doing so, the agencies hope to provide a positive example of how to strengthen the humanitarian-development nexus and better support millions of refugees worldwide.