WFP Supply Chain Planning Factsheet (November 2019)

Using advanced analytics to anticipate issues and identify solutions

Humanitarian operations are becoming increasingly complex to manage. Staff in the field constantly have to deal with new issues that arise, as well as vast amounts of data that at times can even seem contradictory.

With a strong focus on end-to-end planning, visibility and optimization, the Supply Chain Planning Unit works intensively with colleagues in the field, regional bureaux and headquarters to ensure that all WFP functions have a holistic view of an operation, from logistics to resource management and from nutrition to donor relations. The unit uses analytics to anticipate issues that may arise, and support country offices to develop comprehensive supply chain plans and “what-if” scenarios to address them.

Through this proactive approach, country offices can make more integrated, evidence-based decisions that improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.

The planning approach is rooted in crossfunctional collaboration, and supported by a range of advanced analytical tools. For years, this planning support was provided by a team in headquarters, but the unit has increasingly started to deploy its planning expertise to the field, with several planning officers already deployed to complex and large operations (Ethiopia, Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen) and regional bureaux based in Kenya, Panama and Senegal. Additionally, the Planning Unit has started offering their planning expertise as a bilateral service to NGOs and governments, with a lot of work being done in the health sector in particular.