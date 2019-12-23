WFP Supply Chain Factsheet (November 2019)

Enabling WFP to be at the forefront of the fight against hunger

WFP Supply Chain is the backbone of WFP’s operations, enabling the organization to deliver life-saving assistance to 87 million people in more than 80 countries. With close to six decades of experience and expertise in humanitarian supply chain, WFP Supply Chain is critical to all aspects of WFP’s operations, be it emergency response, capacity building, school feeding, nutrition or other programmatic interventions.

This is made possible by an array of complex and diverse functions – spanning end-to-end planning, food procurement, goods and services procurement, food safety and quality, logistics, in-house shipping, aviation and cash-based transfers and markets – managed by WFP Supply Chain for the organization. Supply Chain also extends its expertise to partners and the wider humanitarian community, helping them to achieve their operational goals. Underpinning it all are 4,000 dedicated staff, often working in some of the most remote and challenging environments possible.