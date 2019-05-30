30 May 2019

WFP Supply Chain Annual Report - 2018 in Review (April 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
Download PDF (11.35 MB)

WFP’s supply chain plays a pivotal role in the fight against hunger, enabling the organization to deliver assistance across the world. Read the annual report to learn more about supply chain, our work in the field and whether elephants are linked to food procurement.

Emergency Response in 2018

WFP’s core mandate is to assist people affected by conflict and natural disasters to alleviate their suffering, protect their dignity and save their lives.

In 2018, WFP responded to eight L3 and ten L2 emergencies, humanitarian crises of large scale and the most severe impact, with L3 being the most severe crises requiring the mobilization of the entire humanitarian system. All of these crises were conflict-driven or complex emergencies.

To ensure the timely delivery of assistance in contexts where access is difficult and where dire humanitarian conditions require immediate action, the supply chain must be flawless because the lives and livelihoods of millions of people depend on it.

WFP is increasingly using cash-based transfers in emergency responses, empowering beneficiaries with the flexibility to make their own decisions when it comes to food.

