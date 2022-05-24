World

WFP Strategic Plan (2022-2025): Turning the tide against hunger (Factsheet)

WFP’s Strategic Plan (2022-2025) sets the organization’s course for the next four years – outlining the many ways for WFP, working in partnership, to most efficiently save and change lives.
It is grounded within renewed global commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its associated Sustainable Development Goals.

