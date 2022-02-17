WFP Southern Africa Seasonal Monitor (February 2022)

The first half of the 2021/22 season has proven to be unusual with a significant delay in rainfall onset and severe soil moisture deficit in many areas, particularly in Madagascar, north and central Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi and eastern Zambia. Parts of southern and western Angola as well as northern Namibia remain significantly drier than average (i.e. 40-60% of usual rainfall amounts).

The region is seeing a generally drier than average season punctuated by heavy rainfall periods arising from tropical storms coming inland. Many areas without a rainfall deficit now benefited from rainfall injections, rather than regularly distributed rainfall. While there was momentary improvement in January, episodic rainfall also resulted in extensive flooding and damage in parts of the region.

The cyclone season started unusually late this year, and the first Tropical Storm ANA caused significant flooding and damage in countries such as Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

Cyclone BATSIRAI then made landfall as the strongest cyclone to hit Madagascar since 2017. Tropical Storm DUMAKO made landfall in northern Madagascar on 15 February. 4-6 cyclones are forecast for this season, and this could exacerbate the already precarious situation in some areas where the ground water is already saturated.