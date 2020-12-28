WFP Southern Africa Seasonal Monitor (December 2020)

SUMMARY

• Although the current season is developing under a confirmed La Nina event, many areas of Southern Africa have been facing significantly drier-than-average conditions.

• Worst affected places include western Angola, southern Mozambique, ESwatini and NE South Africa, northern Mozambique and southern Tanzania and in particular southern Madagascar.

• Southern areas of Madagascar are facing a very poor early stage of the season, with potential impacts persisting from the significant drought of the previous growing season of 2019-2020.

• Elsewhere, from Zambia across Malawi, Zimbabwe and central Mozambique, above average rainfall has favoured conditions suitable for planning and early crop development in spite of localized floods in Zimbabwe.

• Southern Madagascar has experienced significant deficits during late December which limit the prospects for recovery. Northern and Southern Mozambique are also experiencing unusually dry conditions extending to Eswatini.