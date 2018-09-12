12 Sep 2018

WFP Southern Africa: Lean Season Update 2018 – 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 12 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (805.66 KB)

In Numbers

8.4 million people food insecure in Eswatini,
Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe

4.3 million people to receive food, cash or vouchers to address immediate lean season needs

Additional USD 271 million required to meet the food needs in the six countries over the lean season (October 2018 - April 2019)

Highlights

• The start of the lean season in Southern Africa is imminent and millions require food assistance to meet their needs.

• WFP will expand its operations to assist the most vulnerable. In addition to regular food and cash based transfers, WFP will strengthen and increase its school meals, nutrition and resilience building programmes.

• The predictions for the 2018/2019 rainfall season, which will largely determine the April 2019 harvest, are tilting towards an El Niño event, usually associated with below average rainfall.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.