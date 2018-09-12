WFP Southern Africa: Lean Season Update 2018 – 2019

In Numbers

8.4 million people food insecure in Eswatini,

Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe

4.3 million people to receive food, cash or vouchers to address immediate lean season needs

Additional USD 271 million required to meet the food needs in the six countries over the lean season (October 2018 - April 2019)

Highlights

• The start of the lean season in Southern Africa is imminent and millions require food assistance to meet their needs.

• WFP will expand its operations to assist the most vulnerable. In addition to regular food and cash based transfers, WFP will strengthen and increase its school meals, nutrition and resilience building programmes.

• The predictions for the 2018/2019 rainfall season, which will largely determine the April 2019 harvest, are tilting towards an El Niño event, usually associated with below average rainfall.