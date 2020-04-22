WFP Southern Africa COVID-19 Response, Situation Report 22 April 2020

With COVID-19 set to dramatically deepen and widen already severe hunger across Southern Africa, the World Food Programme is gearing up to ensure that the chronically food insecure are adequately supported and the newly at-risk get the help they need.

It will likely need to assist in 2020 many more than the 20.5 million people envisaged at the start of the year.

Traditionally, many of the region’s most food insecure have been those who produce most of its food: subsistence farmers all too dependent on a single, increasingly erratic rainy season. With movement heavily restricted, all too many of them can no longer reach their fields – or sell in markets.

A major concern now are the tens of millions of people in urban areas who have long lived hand-tomouth and are suddenly destitute.

Indeed, the challenges are immense. Before the virus emerged at the peak of the lean season, a record 45 million people in the region were food insecure – victims of drought, flooding, economic crisis and conflict.

Many families were trying to get by on a meal a day, or less; were obliged to take children out of school; sell off precious belongings; and/or go into debt to survive. Dwindling food stocks had pushed the prices of staples beyond the means of most.

While stunting rates have long been stubbornly high, repeated shocks were contributing to an alarming surge in wasting.

The region’s hunger crisis was underpinned – and being aggravated – by deep-rooted structural problems: high rates of population growth, poverty, inequality, unemployment, HIV infection and environmental degradation, as well as by weak health systems.

Governments struggled to respond, increasingly constrained by unwieldy fiscal deficits, heavy debts, depreciating currencies, weak commodity prices and insufficient social investment.

The underlying challenges have been thrown into sharper relief by COVID-19, which is already amplifying their impacts.

As the virus took hold in the region, WFP moved quickly to ensure its operations continued with minimal disruption, and to set in motion the necessary programmatic adjustments and scale-ups.

WFP promptly rolled out risk-control measures at distribution sites, including for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) – significantly increasing their number to prevent overcrowding, and initiating hand-washing and monitored social distancing.