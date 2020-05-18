WFP Southern Africa COVID-19 Response, Situation Report 18 May 2020

Situation Overview

With COVID-19 set to significantly aggravate already widespread food insecurity across Southern Africa, WFP is ramping up operations to try to ensure the needs of the most at-risk can be met.

WFP analysis indicates that some 42 million people could need food assistance this year in the twelve countries where it operates*. This consists of 26 million in rural areas already food insecure due to drought, flooding, conflict or economic crisis and 16 million hit by the effects of COVID-19 (3 million in rural areas and 13 million in urban areas).

While the imminent harvest should ease hunger in rural areas, lockdowns and other restrictions designed to flatten the infections curve and allow for already stretched health care systems to cope may prevent smallholder farmers accessing markets.

With the pandemic not projected to peak in Southern Africa until July-September, governments in the region are already struggling to respond to growing food assistance needs, hobbled as they are by heavy debts and fiscal deficits, depreciating currencies and insufficient social investment.

WFP Response

As well as assistance to the traditionally vulnerable – among them refugees, IDPs and subsistence farmers – WFP’s scale-up includes the introduction of largescale support for millions of now destitute people in urban areas.

Indeed, helping to strengthen and expand national social protection systems is a central component.

WFP has initiated or plans sizeable cash transfer programmes for poor people in urban areas in several countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, the Republic of Congo, Lesotho and Eswatini.

While pandemic-induced school closures have forced the suspension of daily WFP meals for 2.8 million primary and pre-primary children, take-home rations are being provided instead, maintaining a vital safety net for hard-pressed families in some countries.

More frequent climate disasters have strengthened the resolve of governments in the region to enhance shock-responsive social protection, but existing systems have limited coverage – especially in urban areas – and tend to lack a food security focus.

With many governments set to be increasingly cashstrapped as the impacts of COVID-19 are felt more widely and deeply, significant increases in external funding for social protection are essential if hunger catastrophes are to be averted.