23 Dec 2019

WFP Shipping Factsheet (November 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.42 MB)

Over 40 years of delivering hope by sea to those in need

With 200,000 - 300,000 mt of food on the high seas at any given time, WFP Shipping (Ocean Transport Service) is a vital link in WFP’s supply chain. The Shipping Service is a dedicated, in-house shipping service instrumental in enabling WFP to transport large volumes of food and other assistance by sea, often over vast distances, as cost-effectively as possible.
On average, some 75 percent of WFP’s food is transported by sea, using WFP-chartered vessels and regular liner/container shipping services. Upon request, the service also provides support to humanitarian partners ranging from other United Nations agencies and governments to international and national non-governmental organizations. This support can involve the shipping of cargo on behalf of organizations, as well as providing passenger transport where necessary during emergencies, including standby capacity for evacuations.

