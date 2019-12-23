WFP Shipping Factsheet (November 2019)

Over 40 years of delivering hope by sea to those in need

With 200,000 - 300,000 mt of food on the high seas at any given time, WFP Shipping (Ocean Transport Service) is a vital link in WFP’s supply chain. The Shipping Service is a dedicated, in-house shipping service instrumental in enabling WFP to transport large volumes of food and other assistance by sea, often over vast distances, as cost-effectively as possible.

On average, some 75 percent of WFP’s food is transported by sea, using WFP-chartered vessels and regular liner/container shipping services. Upon request, the service also provides support to humanitarian partners ranging from other United Nations agencies and governments to international and national non-governmental organizations. This support can involve the shipping of cargo on behalf of organizations, as well as providing passenger transport where necessary during emergencies, including standby capacity for evacuations.