WFP - Saving lives, preventing famine: A basic guide to the work of the world’s largest humanitarian organization as we face down a global hunger crisis - November 2021

The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent warning that 45 million people are teetering on the very edge of famine in 43 countries, with the slightest shock likely to push them over the precipice. Globally, up to 811 million people are chronically hungry, with 283 million acutely food insecure.

Against this backdrop, WFP is aiming to target 140 million people in 2021. This document outlines the general context and provides a snapshot of WFP’s work across several areas.

A hunger crisis

The world is facing a seismic crisis, as “four Cs” combine to plunge millions of people closer to the brink:

conflict, which is still the single biggest driver of hunger, with 60 percent of the world’s hungry living in conflict-affected areas;

climate crises, with shocks and stressors destroying lives, crops and livelihoods, and undermining people’s ability to feed themselves, having displaced 30 million from their homes globally in 2020;

economic consequences of COVID-19, which are driving acute hunger to record levels; and

the rising cost of reaching people, as the strains on global supply chains lead to a ten-year high in food and fuel prices.

WFP is undertaking the biggest operation in its history, targeting 140 million people in 2021. With sufficient funding and access, WFP has the expertise and footprint to provide all those who risk famine with life-saving food and nutritional assistance. Working with a large network of partner organizations, WFP also supports communities and nations with solutions that promote self- reliance and reduce hunger. Saving lives and changing lives.