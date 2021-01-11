WFP’s Socio-economic Response and Recovery Programme Framework (SERRF, formerly the MTPF) lays out WFP’s contribution to inclusive and resilient recovery. It provides a flexible framework for WFP to support affected communities, national governments and partners ‘build back better.’ The SERRF operates through three pillars of intervention that are central to an effective, efficient and equitable response and where WFP has demonstrated value as a partner to governments and other stakeholders:

NATIONAL SOCIAL PROTECTION SYSTEMS

BASIC SERVICE DELIVERY SCHOOL-BASED PROGRAMMES & NUTRITION

FOOD SYSTEMS

DATA AND ANALYTICS PROGRAMME AND POLICY ADVICE OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

Cutting across these pillars are three areas through which WFP and its partners provide tailored support to national responses – data and analytics, programme and policy advice, and operational support.