WFP’s additional recommendations for the management of maternal and child malnutrition prevention and treatment in the context of COVID 19

1. Introduction

As the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, it presents a growing risk to WFP personnel, cooperating partners (CP) and beneficiaries, participating in acute malnutrition prevention and treatment activities for children under 5, pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) at health facility or community level.

Adjustments to existing nutrition programming guidance should be in alignment with countryspecific guidance shared by the relevant health authorities and partners (e.g. Ministry of Health, WHO etc.), where available. These recommendations are in alignment with the recent GNC/UNICEF Management of Child Wasting in the Context of COVID-19 Brief, but slightly elaborates these to ensure that the different WFP operational context that are not covered under that brief are addressed.

This brief is based on what is currently known about COVID-19 and the transmission of other viral respiratory infections, as informed by the WHO and Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and complements the potential adaptations recommended by the Global Nutrition Cluster.

WFP will continue to update the brief as needed, based on the availability of new information.

The brief is developed for WFP staff and cooperating partners’ staff in charge of acute malnutrition prevention and treatment activities.

2. Purpose

This brief has been developed to:

 Prevent COVID-19 contamination among staff and beneficiaries taking part in the provision of acute malnutrition prevention and treatment services at health facility and community level.

 Ensure the continuity of provision of acute malnutrition prevention and treatment of services, introducing adaptations where indicated.

 Highlight the essential minimum adaptations (section 4) needed in all programs that are currently running to ensure safe delivery of services in the context of COVID-19.