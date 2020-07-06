WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #9, 5 June – 18 June

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 18 June, there were 514,563 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries covered by this region. There has been a 25% increase over the last two weeks and a 76% increase over the last month (from mid-May to mid-June).

Several countries in the region have continued easing restrictions, including Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Jordan,

Tajikistan, Tunisia and Turkey. However, the Government of Armenia extended the country’s state of emergency while the governments of Sudan and Iraq extended the closure of airports.

According to the WFP ‘Global Plan’, the deep socio-economic impact of COVID-19 will push significantly more vulnerable people in the region into food insecurity, which will impact all of the countries in the region where WFP has existing operations.

WFP requires USD 1.6 billion for the next six months (July – December) to cover the needs within the region.