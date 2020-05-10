WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #6, 23 - 30 April 2020

Highlights

Lebanon, Syria and Yemen have been highlighted as being at particular risk of increased food insecurity in the second edition of the “Impact of COVID-19 in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe” report in light of COVID-19 related socio-economic challenges.

WFP continues to adjust its programmes to ensure activities are COVID-19 sensitive. Urgent efforts are needed to support communities and alleviate the impacts of outbreak.

A total of US$1.45 billion is required across the region to cover the needs for the next six months (May-October).

The next iteration of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) is ongoing; relevant country offices are updating their submissions to the GHRP.

Situation Update

As of 30 April,there were over 232,000 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in this region, representing a 15 percent increase over the last week. On 30 April, Tajikistan reported its first 15 cases of COVID-19. The first COVID-19 case among refugees was recorded in Lebanon and Yemen reported its first two deaths.

Restrictions across the region have begun to ease gradually. In Jordan, Algeria and Egypt curfew hours have been shortened. Iran began easing its restrictions by opening intercity highways and major shopping centres to stimulate its economy.

Post-COVID-19 outbreak price of wheat flour considerably increased across the region with Syria witnessing the highest rise (up 62 percent between the first three weeks of April and December 2019).