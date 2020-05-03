WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #5, 16 - 23 April 2020

Highlights

Food insecurity is expected to rise across the region as highlighted by the 2020 edition of The Global Report on Food Crises.

People in conflict-affected countries require urgent assistance during COVID-19 to prevent additional needs arising.

Gender based violence is expected to increase during the pandemic. WFP is integrating gender considerations into its response.

WFP is providing technical assistance on social protection systems to Governments across the region.

WFP supply chain continues to mitigate the risks associated with the global crash of the oil market.

Situation Update

As of 23 April, there were over 202,000 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in this region, representing a 28% increase over the last week. The largest increase in cases was seen in Sudan (406%). The first COVID-19 case among refugees was recorded in Lebanon. On 20 April Iran began easing its restrictions by opening intercity highways and major shopping centres to stimulate its economy.

Government and regional authorities’ travel restrictions remain in place. Travel restrictions and curfews continue to hamper operations, distributions and delivery times.

Food insecurity is set to rise across the region. The 2020 edition of The Global Report on Food Crises highlighted South Sudan, Sudan and Syria as three out of the top ten countries globally most affected by conflict, economic crisis and climate change. These countries were mentioned in previous years, but the report highlights how COVID-19 will exacerbate prevailing issues.

People in conflict-affected countries require urgent assistance during COVID-19. In Libya, IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP launched the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), delivering a minimum integrated package of assistance to persons displaced due to conflict, in hard-to-reach areas, caught at checkpoints or stranded between frontlines, within 72 hours of verification. Other developments include Saudi Arabia extending its ceasefire in Yemen by one month to support efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.