WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #4, 9 - 16 April 2020

Highlights

  • Violence across the region remains an impediment in countries’ capacities to respond to COVID-19.

  • Access restrictions to reach the most vulnerable pose a challenge across the region.

  • Price increases and possible implications on people’s food security status are of particular concern in the region.

  • Country Offices have been putting in place contingency measures and exploring alternative mechanisms to reach the most in need.

  • COVID-19 hampers WFP’s cooperating partners’ ability to fully implement programme.

