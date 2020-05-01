World + 17 more
WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #4, 9 - 16 April 2020
Highlights
Violence across the region remains an impediment in countries’ capacities to respond to COVID-19.
Access restrictions to reach the most vulnerable pose a challenge across the region.
Price increases and possible implications on people’s food security status are of particular concern in the region.
Country Offices have been putting in place contingency measures and exploring alternative mechanisms to reach the most in need.
COVID-19 hampers WFP’s cooperating partners’ ability to fully implement programme.