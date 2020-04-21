WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #1, 23 - 26 March 2020

Highlights:

As of 31 March, 56,615 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 15 out of 17 countries in the MENA, Central Asia and Eastern Europe region.

The United Nations launched on Wednesday 25 March the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) featuring an appeal for USD 2 billion. WFP, as part of the GHRP, calls for USD 350 million to fund vital aviation, shipping, storage transport, and engineering services in areas affected by the pandemic. Out of 64 priority countries within the GHRP, 11 countries (Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Palestine, Libya, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iran) are under the MENA region.

WFP is currently assessing the full impact of COVID-19 on operations in the region. WFP continues to provide life-saving food assistance to 23 million people in need, including internally displaced persons (IDP) and refugees living in camps with enhanced health protocols.

To protect assisted people and staff from contracting COVID-19, WFP introduced several adjustments of distribution modalities and risk reduction measures at distribution sites and shops.

Following widespread school closures, the provision of WFP in-kind school meals was suspended. WFP is working with governments and partners to ensure that schoolchildren and their families continue to receive support that addresses their food and nutritional requirements during the COVID-19 crisis.

Analysis, assessments and monitoring activities are ongoing, adjusted to address challenges in mobility, such as expansion of mobile data collection methods, to ensure continued visibility of the food security situation and the impact on vulnerable populations. Supply chains remain functional albeit with challenges due to restriction of movement and operational hours, impacting shipping and causing some delays at ports and border-crossing points.

Situation Update

• As of 31 March, 56,615 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 15 out of 17 countries in the MENA,

Central Asia and Eastern Europe region, with Iran emerging as an early epicentre, making up half of those cases. Tajikistan and Yemen reported no cases.

• Governments across the region have been adopting drastic measures to reign in the pandemic’s progress.

These measures include restriction of movement, reduction in commercial enterprises opening hours, banning public gatherings, closing of schools and mosques, and suspending air, sea, and land travel. The combination of which will have severe economic impacts.

• Access to the most vulnerable, particularly refugees, displaced people and migrants, has been affected across the region. Food distributions in IDP and refugee camps continue, with enhanced health protocols. Movement restrictions affect access to some camps. WFP maximizes its efforts to secure access permits and to ensure it continues to deliver its assistance, while minimizing transmission risks for staff, partners and people who receive assistance and developing contingency plans to cover additional needs, if required.