WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #3, 2 - 9 April 2020

Highlights:

• Country Offices continue to assess the impact of COVID-19, including additional needs and protection issues caused by the emergency, using remote monitoring technology.

• Country Offices are working with partners to overcome access restrictions to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDP) and quarantine facilities in order to serve the most vulnerable.

• WFP supply chain continues to respond to partners’ requests for assistance, while monitoring and mitigating the affect the emergency is having on operations.

• Country Offices across the region are receiving an increasing number of requests from local authorities to provide technical advice on social protection policies.