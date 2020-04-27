World + 11 more
WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #3, 2 - 9 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights:
• Country Offices continue to assess the impact of COVID-19, including additional needs and protection issues caused by the emergency, using remote monitoring technology.
• Country Offices are working with partners to overcome access restrictions to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDP) and quarantine facilities in order to serve the most vulnerable.
• WFP supply chain continues to respond to partners’ requests for assistance, while monitoring and mitigating the affect the emergency is having on operations.
• Country Offices across the region are receiving an increasing number of requests from local authorities to provide technical advice on social protection policies.