WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #2, 26 March – 2 April 2020

Highlights

• On 30 March, WFP declared its COVID-19 response as a Level 3 Corporate Emergency.

• WFP continues to assess the full impact of COVID-19 on all operations which support around 32 million people (March estimate) in the region.

• WFP’s priority is to ensure that its life-saving assistance continues by minimizing the potential risks the pandemic is posing on beneficiaries, staff and partners. WFP has been requested to support in new ways such as in Yemen where the organisation was asked to provide support in quarantine facilities.

• Supply chain across the region remains functional, albeit increasing challenges.

• Access to the most vulnerable including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), camps, and new quarantine facilities continues to be a challenge.

• Social Protection and scaling up urban interventions are key components in short- and long-term response to the COVID-19 in the region.