WFP Pacific Logistics Cluster Project Overview: Q4 2018

Project Highlights

Coordination

• As per the revised 2018 Pacific Logistics Cluster strategy, the second subregional workshop was held in Tonga in November. The week-long event brought together 40 participants from countries across the Polynesia sub-region including Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands, Tuvalu and Tokelau. Regional representatives from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand were also present. The following objectives were achieved during the workshop: o Identification of the similarities and differences in risks, challenges and operating environments of each attending country, strengthening collaboration amongst responders, and ensuring better targeted support at the regional level. o Increased engagement and dialogue between responders at all levels, nurturing synergies between agencies and partners, and promoting discussion on common areas of interests and potential support. o The opportunity for participants to apply their skills, knowledge and lessons learned during a simulation exercise.

• A full workshop report will be published on the Pacific Logistics Cluster webpage in January 2019.

• National Logistics Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being developed by Tonga’s National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) following a joint NEMO/WFP Lessons Learned workshop held in Nuku’alofa in October.

• Consultations have begun in Vanuatu to also develop National Logistics SOPs. Lessons Learned from the emergency evacuations of Ambae Island (following the Manaro Voui volcano eruption), as well as challenges faced during past South Pacific cyclone seasons will be discussed in-depth during the consultations.

• The Samoa Logistics Unit is in the final stages of endorsing the country’s National Logistics SOPs. This follows a National Logistics Workshop in May and extensive consultations through 2018. A simulation exercise is planned in Samoa in Q1, 2019.

• As cited in the Q3 Pacific Logistics Cluster report, WFP and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have signed an agreement aimed at supporting capacity building initiatives for National Red Cross Societies across the Pacific region. As part of the agreement, the project’s first intern began in November, and has undertaken extensive work to create a consistent template for National Red Cross Societies and partners to document emergency relief item stock holdings.

• Jenna Lusaka was appointed Logistic Coordinator for the WFP Pacific office.