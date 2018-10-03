WFP Pacific Logistics Cluster Project Overview: Q3 2018
Project Highlights
Coordination
WFP and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) signed an agreement in July aimed at supporting capacity building of National Red Cross Societies across the Pacific. The two agencies agreed to support three internships in the IFRC office in Suva, which will be focused on logistics projects supporting National Societies as well as the Pacific Logistics Cluster.
In line with the launch of the Pacific Logistics Mapping (PALM) platform, consultations have been undertaken with regional cluster coordinators to define the nomenclatures and the composition for the platform’s ‘Item Groups’ category.
National Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for logistics preparedness have been developed for the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). State-level SOPs have also been developed for all four states.
Pacific Logistics Cluster UBD focal points have been identified in FSM, Vanuatu and Samoa. Work has commenced on a draft TOR for this position. The role is to be integrated into country-specific logistics SOPs.
Training and Simulations
- Trainings were delivered in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington to regional logistics coordinators on the use of the PALM platform. Ownership and administrative right of PALM have been transferred to Pacific regional organisations, who will provide access to national agencies and local storage facilities.
Information Management
The PALM platform was presented and well-received at OCHA’s Pacific Information Management workshop in August. The tool was also presented to cluster coordinators at the Pacific Humanitarian Team Meeting. A blog post on the tool has been posted on the Global Logistics Cluster webpage.
Logistics Capacity Assessments (LCAs) have been completed in Samoa and the Cook Islands and Palau. Data are currently under review before being posted on the designated LCA webpage. LCAs for Kiribati has been published.
Interest in having access to provincial logistics information continues to increase across the region, with new Provincial LCAs completed for Tonga, Kiribati, as well as additional islands in Vanuatu.
A UBD report on the 2017-2018 South Pacific cyclone season communication activities was published on the Global Logistics Cluster website. Limited resources and funding availability has prevented the same level of preparedness activities for the upcoming 2018-19 South Pacific cyclone season.
AOB
- Pacific Logistics Cluster Coordinator Florent Chané will finish his contract on 10 October. Recruitment for the position will open soon.