WFP Pacific Logistics Cluster Project Overview: Q3 2018

Project Highlights

Coordination

WFP and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) signed an agreement in July aimed at supporting capacity building of National Red Cross Societies across the Pacific. The two agencies agreed to support three internships in the IFRC office in Suva, which will be focused on logistics projects supporting National Societies as well as the Pacific Logistics Cluster.

In line with the launch of the Pacific Logistics Mapping (PALM) platform, consultations have been undertaken with regional cluster coordinators to define the nomenclatures and the composition for the platform’s ‘Item Groups’ category.

National Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for logistics preparedness have been developed for the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). State-level SOPs have also been developed for all four states.