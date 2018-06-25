25 Jun 2018

WFP Pacific Logistics Cluster Project Overview: Q2 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (925.35 KB)

Coordination

  • The Pacific’s firstLogistics Cluster sub-regional workshop was held in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) from 9-13 April. The workshop brought together more than 40 participants from across the Micronesia region. A full report including objectives, outcomes and feedback can be found here.
  • Following the workshop, rollout of dedicated national logistics work plans across Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Kiribati, Palau and RMI hasbegun, with support from the World Food Programmes’ (WFP)Pacific office.
  • Samoa’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and WFP Pacific convened a two-day logistics workshop in Apia on strengthening humanitarian logistics systems and planning. Sessions covered include: nationally-defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency logistics, Minimum Preparedness Actions (MPAs), Unsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBDs) and Logistics Cluster coordination. Full workshop report can be found here.
  • Following the spewing of ash and harmful smoke from Manaro Voui Volcano (AmbaeIsland, Vanuatu), the Pacific Logistics Cluster deployed a Logistics Cluster Coordinator to Vanuatu for two months through Red R Australia. The coordinator provided surge capacity and mentorship to Vanuatu’s National Logistics Cluster, led by the NationalDisaster Management Office.

