WFP Media Advisory: Press briefing at COP26: Climate solutions to stem rising hunger

ROME – Climate change is a leading cause of global hunger as relentless droughts render fertile land bare, devastating floods destroy crops and record-breaking storms reduce homes and infrastructure to rubble. In 2020, extreme climate drove 30 million people from their homes – more than the population of Australia and New Zealand combined.

Research shows that if global temperatures keep rising to hit the 2° C mark, an additional 189 million people could become food insecure. In a 4°C warmer world, this number could increase by as many as 1.8 billion people. At the sharp end of the climate crisis are vulnerable communities who contribute least to the problem but pay the highest price.

Working on the frontlines of the climate crisis, WFP programmes are built around anticipating climate hazards before they turn into disasters, restoring degraded ecosystems and protecting the most vulnerable with safety nets and insurance against climate extremes.

In Malawi, more than 66,000 households are benefitting from one of the biggest microinsurance pay outs ever recorded in Africa

In Bangladesh, forecast-based financing assisted around 30,000 people BEFORE the floodwaters.

WFP’s Hunger Map LIVE is now offering insights on climate and its impact on food production, availability, and access.

On 3 November, Finance Day, WFP will be briefing the media on finance-based solutions to hunger driven by climate change. Gernot Laganda, WFP’s Chief of Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction, along with a staff member from WFP’s Madagascar office will be available for questions.

Details of the press briefing:

Date: 3 November 2021

Venue: COP 26, Press Conference Room, Giant's Causeway, Area H

Time: 10:45 to 11:15

Press kit available here.

WFP is also making available to the media, experts who can comment on the changing climate, its impact on food security globally and WFP solutions.

Gernot Laganda – WFP’s Chief of Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction

Martin Frick – Head of WFP Berlin Office/Deputy Special Envoy to the Food Systems Summit

Arif Husain – WFP’s Chief Economist

Jesse Mason – WFP's Anticipatory Action Coordinator

Emily Jones - Climate and Disaster Risk Financing Advisor

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Jane Howard, WFP/ Glasgow,

Mob. +44 (0)796 8008 474

Tomson Phiri, WFP/ Geneva,

Mob. +41 79 842 8057

Isheeta Sumra, WFP/Rome,

Mob. +39 347 181 4398

Martin Rentsch, WFP/Berlin,

Tel +49 (0)30 206 1 4929, Mob +49 160 99 26 17 30

Shaza Moghraby, WFP/New York,

Mob. + 1 929 289 9867

Steve Taravella, WFP/ Washington,

Mob. +1 202 770 5993