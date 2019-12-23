23 Dec 2019

WFP Logistics Factsheet (November 2019)

Report
World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Download PDF (761.18 KB)

Providing logistics leadership and solutions to WFP and the humanitarian community

Logistics is key to WFP delivering its humanitarian assistance in the fastest, most efficient and costeffective way possible. WFP Logistics exists to support field operations to manage an intricate storage and transport network, working where necessary with WFP Supply Chain’s Aviation and Shipping Units to make sure that food assistance gets to those who need it, even in the most hard-to-reach locations.
To better enable WFP’s field operations to carry out this important work, they are supported by six specialized units based in WFP headquarters in Rome, which offer specific advice and support based on operational needs.

