WFP Launches Zakat for Nutrition Campaign This Ramadan

CAIRO – Marking the Holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has launched a campaign providing Muslims around the world with the opportunity to give their Zakat to support WFP’s critical work in combatting malnutrition.

WFP’s partnership with the Islamic Development Bank and their Shariah Board ensures full Zakat compliance in how we raise funds and distribute those to the families most in need.

Investing in nutrition is at the heart of human capital development, stability and progress. Every dollar invested in nutrition can generate up to $35 in returns. This innovative financing initiative will contribute to WFP’s nutrition programmes saving and changing lives of the world’s most vulnerable children, mothers and adolescent girls.

Ramadan is a time when families around the world come together. With ShareTheMeal, smartphone users can provide vital nutritious meals to those in need with a simple tap on their phones, celebrating moments of joy and togetherness during this holy month and especially during Eid Al-Fitr. This is the first time people can give their Zakat easily through WFP’s award-winning ShareTheMeal fundraising app. ShareTheMeal aims to build on the power of giving to increase the number of meals shared around the world, including some of the most critical hunger hotspots such as Yemen.

www.sharethemeal.org/zakat

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

ShareTheMeal is the world’s first app against global hunger, allowing smartphone users to feed a child with just a tap. Since its launch in 2015, more than 4.7 million people have joined the community worldwide. Users have shared over 100 million meals with thousands of hungry children in some of WFP’s most critical operations, including Yemen, Syria and South Sudan. ShareTheMeal was recently recognized as the Best “App for good” in 2020 by Apple and Google Play Stores.

Download the app here: https://bit.ly/3brMfWD