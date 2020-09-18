WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #8 | 9 September 2020

1. Highlights

Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane Nana (Category 1): Tropical Storm Nana brought heavy rain, some damage to Belize, Guatemala and Honduras, no deaths or injuries have been reported after the storm came ashore on 3 September as a category 1 hurricane. Nana dissipated near Guatemala / Mexico border within the same that it came ashore.

Tropical Storm Paulette (Earliest P-named storm in the history): Paulette may become a hurricane and it is no immediate land threat and may never threaten land with the exception of Bermuda Islands. Paulette is currently located over the Central Tropical Atlantic Ocean and it is moving north-westward with 16 km/h speed and with its current path Paulette is expected to reach Bermuda Islands on 15 September. Current maximum sustained windspeed is 101 km/h with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Rene (Earliest R-named storm in the history): Rene may become a hurricane, but it may also succumb to the wind shear that may affect Paulette and may also track over the cooler water left behind from Paulette. Rene is currently located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean and it is moving west north-westward with 24 km/h speed. It is no immediate land threat and may never threaten land. Current maximum sustained windspeed is 101 km/h with higher gusts.