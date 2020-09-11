WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #7 | 2 September 2020

1. Highlights

Constraints

Atlantic Hurricane Season

• Hurricane Nana (Category 1): After strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane just before making landfall in Belize on 2 September, it has weakened to a tropical storm and it is currently located over Northern Guatemala and heading towards Chiapas, Mexico. Honduras and Belize were affected by strong winds, storm surge and flash flooding. Once It reaches Pacific, it is not expected to gain strength again.

• Tropical Storm Omar: Currently of the coast of North Carolina and it is heading East Northeast direction and it is not expected to make landfall and affect our region.

• Disturbance 1: A small area of low pressure has formed about midway between the Windward Islands and West Africa. Upper-level winds are marginally conducive for some slow development this week as the system meanders in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Eye formation possibility through next 5 days is %20.

• Disturbance 2: A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa on 2 September and merge with a disturbance centered about 200 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system is then possible, and this system could become a tropical depression by 5-6 September while it moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Eye formation possibility through next 5 days is %50.