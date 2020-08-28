WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #6 | 26 August 2020

1. Highlights

Constraints

Hurricane Season

Atlantic

It has reached hurricane (CAT 1) over Gulf of Mexico on 23 August after passing close by Yucatan Peninsula, Nicaragua and Honduras and causing minor impacts in the region as a tropical storm. Marco was dissipated on 25 August. Major Hurricane Laura (Category 4): After passing over Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica as a tropical storm and causing disruptions in the region, it has recently converted to hurricane (CAT 4) over Gulf of Mexico and it is heading towards U.S. Gulf Coast and it is expected to make landfall at the coast of Louisiana around 27 August Midnight.

Eastern Pacific

It is currently located off the coast of State of Michoacán, Mexico with maximum sustained windspeed of 84 km/h. Current direction is NW and provided that it will sustain its current path, it will pass close to Southern Baja California. This weather system is currently bringing heavy rains to Southern Mexico and Northern Central America. Tropical Storm Iselle: Further out in the Eastern Pacific with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h, it is expected to cross paths with Tropical Storm Hernan on 30 August of the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

Earthquakes

Costa Rica: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded 3 kilometers east southeast on 24 August. The tremor occurred at a depth of 27.2 kilometers and there have been no initial reports of structural damages and/or injuries at this time.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded 3 kilometers east southeast on 24 August. The tremor occurred at a depth of 27.2 kilometers and there have been no initial reports of structural damages and/or injuries at this time. Peru: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck 38 kilometers north of Mancora on 25 August. The quake occurred at a depth of 45 kilometers and there have been no initial reports of structural damages and/or injuries at this time.

Lockdown

Chile lifted lockdown in Santiago's central district. The Peruvian Government extended national state of emergency until 31 August.

Air

Several countries have postponed the re-opening of their airports for commercial passenger flights: 31 August: Honduras, Argentina and Ecuador 1 September: Cuba, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia 4-6-12 September: El Salvador, Uruguay, Venezuela 14-18-21-26 September: Chile, Suriname, Panama, Costa Rica 1 October: Trinidad & Tobago 14-18 October: Belize, Nicaragua

Although many countries are extending closures for commercial passenger flights, an increased activity of U.S. Carriers in Central America and the Caribbean is being observed. In addition to that, European Carriers are also adding frequencies and new destinations for their repatriation operations.

Land

Belize: Authorities have decided to keep border with Mexico closed indefinitely.

Services

The following scheduled flights will take place next week and onwards contingent upon demand and the lack of available commercial flight options. On Tuesdays, starting from 1 September: Mexico City (Toluca Airport) – Guatemala City – Tegucigalpa – San Salvador – Panama City. Bogota – Panama City – Bogota. Lima leg was cancelled due to lack of demand. On Wednesdays, starting from 2 September: Panama City – Port-au-Prince – Caracas – Panama City. On Thursdays, starting from 17 September: Panama City – San Salvador - Tegucigalpa - Guatemala City – Mexico City (Toluca Airport).

For the second week of the September, instead of above-mentioned scheduled flights, following ad-hoc flights will be operated: 4 September: Panama City – Caracas – Panama City 5 September: Panama City – San Salvador – Tegucigalpa – Guatemala City – Mexico City (Toluca Airport)



Bookings must be made as soon as possible through the Humanitarian Booking Hub and no later than 7 days before the flights.