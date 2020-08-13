WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #4 | 6 August 2020

1. Highlights

Constraints

Hurricane Season

Lockdown

Air

Several countries have postponed the re-opening of their airports for commercial passenger flights: 10-15-16 August: Honduras, Bolivia and Cuba; 17 August: Argentina and Chile (only open to residents and nationals); 31 August: Ecuador and Paraguay; 1-2 September: Peru and Costa Rica (only open to residents, nationals and tourists from EU, UK and Canada); 4 September: El Salvador.

Although many countries are extending closures for commercial passenger flights, an increased activity of U.S. Carriers in Central America and the Caribbean is being observed. In addition to that, European Carriers are also adding frequencies and new destinations for their repatriation operations.