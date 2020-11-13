WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #17 | 11 November 2020

Highlights

Constraints

Atlantic Hurricane Season

• Major Hurricane ETA – Category 4: Cat 4 Major Hurricane Eta made landfall at Northern Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds reaching 225 km/h on 3 November. Followingly, Eta continued to weaken overland and centre of the storm stayed over Central America until 5 November. In continuation, the storm made landfall at Cuba on 8 November and although centre of the storm left Cuba within the same day as Eta continued to stay off the shore of Cuba till 11 November, it continued to bring heavy rains to the Western Cuba. Eta is expected to follow a northwards trajectory on 11 November and head towards U.S. Gulf Coast. Further strengthening of Eta is not expected. As a result of the torrential rains brought by Eta to Central America, news of loss of lives, injuries, electric outages, flash flooding, river flooding, collapsed bridges/roads, landslides, road collapses/blockages, destruction and damage of property are continuing to come from all over the region. Heaviest impacted countries are Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala.

o Nicaragua ( http://www.sinapred.gob.ni/): 71,145 people were evacuated and in 325 centres 47,297 people are given shelter. In total, 1,890 houses were destroyed, 8,030 houses were partially damaged. Additionally, damages were reported for 16 medical facilities including Regional Hospital of Nuevo Amenecer in Bilwi, 45 educational facilities, Bilwi water treatment and sanitation plant, 66 bridges, 901 kms of road, public buildings and Puerto Cabezas port docks for international shipping. Power outages are being reported for 49,273 houses. According to first calculations, total damage is nearing USD 175 Million. A second humanitarian aid shipment jointly organized by WFP and SINAPRED for a total of 120 MT food items (90 MT beans and 30 MT oil) is on its way to Bilwi and Triangulo Minero.

o Honduras (http://www.copeco.gob.hn/): 26 fatalities and 27,000 evacuated people are being reported. More than 65,900 people in rural areas of the country remain cut off from the rest of the country. Landslides have destroyed 49 houses and 20 bridges. Additionally, 51 roads and 22 bridges were damaged as well. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for 6 people that remain missing. In order to attend current emergency, Honduran Authorities have temporarily lifted curfew restrictions related to Covid-19.

o Guatemala (https://conred.gob.gt/emergencia/): Latest update from Conred on 11 November is indicating at least 50 fatalities, 72,118 evacuated, 17,321 sheltered and in total 639,526 (383,520 registered as victims) affected people. Also, 24,190 houses, 133 roads (11 roads destructed), 22 bridges (18 bridges destroyed), 212 schools and 12 buildings are being reported to be damaged. The National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, through the entity in charge of diplomatic procedures in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – MINEX- made an international appeal on Monday, November 9. To guarantee the processes of administration of international humanitarian aid and assistance that enters the country due to the tropical phenomenon Eta, the Coordination Center for International Humanitarian Aid and Assistance -CCAH- was activated. The process of receiving international donations will be channelled by MINEX. For its part, CONRED is in charge of coordination, through an orderly administration, which will be carried out in an agile manner to meet the needs of the affected population in a timely manner.

• Tropical Storm Theta: Record-breaking 29th named storm of 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season (previous record belonged to 2005 with 28 storms), Theta was formed on 10 November over central northern Atlantic Ocean. As Theta is forecast to move eastward, it is not posing any threat for LAC Region.

• Tropical Disturbance Invest 98L (Caribbean Sea): A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Satellite imagery indicates that the disturbance is gradually becoming better organized, and a tropical depression will likely form within the next couple of days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so. Tropical depression formation probability through 2 days is %80. Interested parties in Central America and the Caribbean needs to follow this formation closely. If a depression will be formed, the storm will be named as Iota.

Earthquakes

• Since our last update, 3 moderate earthquakes within magnitude ranges of 5-5.1 were recorded in LAC region. Locations of those earthquakes were San Jose & Hidalgo – Guatemala and Off the coast of Central Mexico over Northern Pacific Ocean. No damages or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning were issued.