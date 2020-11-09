WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #16 | 4 November 2020

1. Highlights

Atlantic Hurricane Season

• Major Hurricane ETA – Category 4: Cat 4 Major Hurricane Eta made landfall at Northern Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds reaching 225 km/h on 3 November. Followingly, Eta continued to weaken overland and it is currently a tropical depression just south of north-western coast of Honduras, and it is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm once it reaches the Caribbean Sea.

Power outages, landslides, heavy flooding, infrastructure destruction are being reported from all around Nicaragua and Honduras. NOAA NHC Key Messages: o Through 2 November morning, heavy rainfall from Eta is continuing to lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Flash and river flooding are also possible acrossJamaica, southeast Mexico, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. o Eta is forecast to regain tropical storm strength over the north-western Caribbean Sea in a day or so. Although the details of the future track and intensity of Eta are uncertain, there is an increasing risk of impacts from wind and rainfall in portions of the Cayman Islands, Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys this weekend and early next week.